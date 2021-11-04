Khairagarh MLA Devvrat Singh dies of heart attack
Published on: 19 minutes ago
Raipur: Devwrat Singh, the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh MLA, representing the Rajnandgaon constituency of Chhattisgarh, passed away at 3 am on Thursday following a heart attack.
According to sources, though the JCC legislator was rushed to a hospital and could not be revived.
Singh had left the Congress before the 2018 assembly elections and joined the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), the party of former CM Ajit Jogi.
