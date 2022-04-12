Rajnandgaon: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Komal Janghel protested outside the polling booth at Government Girls' Secondary School, Chuikhdan amid the ongoing by-election in the Khairagarh assembly seat. He alleged that a BSF jawan misbehaved with him by pulling his hand while inspecting the polling station.

According to Komal Janghel, the security personnel held his hand while inspecting the polling station. Consequently, Komal Janghel sat on a dharna outside the polling station. However, the officers present on the spot assured to remove the concerned BSF jawan from the polling station following which BJP candidate Komal Janghel got up from the spot.

Janghel had reached Ghirgholi polling station with family in the morning to vote. Meanwhile, by 1 pm, 52.75 per cent of voting had taken place.

