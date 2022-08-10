Nagpur: The country has reported about a 75 per cent increase in the sale of Khadi flags ahead of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign' being run under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75 glorious years of Indian Independence. In Nagpur, customers have thronged Khadi Gramodyog Bhawan in the Shukravari Talav area to buy flags. Khadi Gramodyog Bhawan Secretary Advocate Ashok Bansod shared, "The sale of flags has increased by 75 per cent in the last eight days."

Also read: Surat businessman paints his Jaguar in tricolour, to reach Delhi on Aug 15

The sudden rise in the demand for the tricolour flag has increased the possibility of a flag shortage as the only place in Nagpur city to get the flag ready with all the norms and rules laid down by the central government is the Khadi Gramodyog Bhawan at Shukravari Talav area.

Khadi Village Industry Officer Satish Charde informed that nine out of 10 customers come to the shop to buy the flag. Since other flags offered by political parties do not meet the criteria, citizens have given their first preference to the flags manufactured by Khadi Gramodyog Bhawan, where the most demanded flag is of 2X3 size, priced at Rs. 900.

Also read: 'Har Ghar Tiranga': 50 elderly from old-age home prepare, distribute tricolours for free

The campaign aims to hoist 20 crore national flags atop people's houses all across the country from August 13 to 15. The government has even revised the Flag Code of India, wherein in addition to handwoven and handspun flags made of wool, cotton, silk and khadi, now polyester tricolour flags made with the help of machines are also allowed. Despite the availability and affordability of polyester flags, Khadi shops are witnessing an unprecedented footfall of customers as Independence day is nearing.