Bengaluru: A week after Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar issued an apology for endorsing in a pan masala brand, Kannada superstart Yash has now decided to reject a pan masala advertisement deal worth several crores. Yash had won audiences’ hearts with his performance in KGF: Chapter 2 and is expected to make his fans even more happy after this announcement.

Yash’s management agency – Exceed Entertainment — has confirmed the development through a press statement. Arjun Banerjee, head of the talent management agency, as per the statement, said, “Pan Masalas and such products have a hugely detrimental effect on people’s health and their impact can be life threatening. This is a truly heroic conscience call by Yash, who has declined a deal that was very personally lucrative in the interest of his fans and followers.”

“Given his pan India appeal, we want to use this opportunity to give the right kind of messaging to his fans and followers and invest our time and sweat with brands which have a conscience, are like minded and want to play the long game, just like the man himself”, he added. Yash’s decision comes a week after Akshay Kumar withdrew his association with a pan masala brand. The actor had received backlash for promoting a Vimal Elaichi. He apologised for the mistake and said that he would be more careful about the brands that he endorses in the future.

