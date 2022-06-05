Chennai: Fast food chain KFC India has unveiled 'KFConscious' which it claimed to be the most sustainable restaurant in the city, as the outlet aims to tap energy efficiency and use of environment-friendly materials, the company said on Sunday. KFC India has chalked out plans to open 20 more such outlets across the country this year, the company said.

"A first for the Quick Service Restaurant industry in the country, the restaurant is located at Thiyagarayanagar (T Nagar) in Chennai," marking the brand's commitment to grow sustainably, a company statement said. "The efforts with KFConscious align with KFC's global commitment of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 46 per cent by 2030. This is in addition to a sustainability commitment of all plastic-based, consumer facing packaging to be recoverable or reusable by 2025," the statement said.

The restaurant design and operations integrate with energy efficiency, usage of environment friendly materials and waste diversion. This launch takes forward the brand's ongoing efforts in the journey. Another KFC outlet in the Yamunanagar Expressway food court is marked by energy efficiency, the company said.

The brand aims to launch 20 more such restaurants by 2022, striving to enable consumers to enjoy their favourite KFC dishes in a much more responsible manner, the company said.

According to KFC India, Managing Director, Samir Menon, "We are passionate about feeding a future with more purpose, and are committed to create a better future for our customers, communities and the environment. KFConscious has provided an impetus to our efforts in driving meaningful change and pioneering sustainable development in the restaurant industry."

"...we are honoured at the opportunity to help advance the conversation on sustainability and are proud to be able to shape the path ahead," he said.

According to the company officials, the solar panels at the restaurant in Chennai would help save about 18,000 units of power every year while 100 per cent of the water collected from RO system is utilised for flushing in the washrooms. The usage of natural and LED lighting ensures energy efficiency while energy management system in the kitchen ensures optimised use of electricity. The company has also installed eco-friendly materials such as local clay tiles for wall finishes, it said. (PTI)