Begusarai (Bihar): An alert railway employee averted a major train accident. The railway officials said that the keyman on duty located about 10 inches of damaged railway track near the Barauni-Katihar railway section. The keyman immediately waved red flags and halted the Vaishali Superfast train when the broken railway track was being repaired. The netizens and the railway officials applauded the keyman for discharging his duty efficiently. Subsequently, some of the rail passengers expressed their gratitude while some others complained about the train's one-hour-long halt.

"A major accident was averted as our patrolling teams frequently check major stations. Sometimes due to temperature drop, the tracks are slightly cracked and we have deployed patrolling team to figure out the faulty tracks and get the damaged railway tracks fixed," said Virendra Kumar, CPRO, Poomre, Hajipur.