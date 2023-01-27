Chandigarh: A key operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested by the anti-gangster task force of the Punjab Police, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Friday. A .30 caliber China-made pistol along with six live cartridges was also recovered from his possession, he added. The accused has been identified as Rajveer Singh alias Ravi Rajgarh, a resident of Rajgarh village in Khanna. The accused was in touch with Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar for the past 13-14 years and has been carrying out criminal activities at their behest, a police statement quoting the DGP said.

He has a criminal history with cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder and arms act etc, registered against him in the state, said police. DGP Gaurav Yadav said the AGTF, headed by Additional Director General of Police Promod Ban sent a police team following reliable inputs which arrested Rajgarh from Sector 79 in Mohali.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was providing hideouts, logistic support, arms and vehicles to the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Yadav said, adding that he also facilitated associates of the gang to procure passports on fake particulars to escape abroad. Interrogation of the accused and detailed probe in this case will further help in unearthing criminal activities planned by Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang in Punjab and adjoining states, he added. (PTI)