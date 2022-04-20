New Delhi: An anti-encroachment drive was underway on Wednesday in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, which witnessed violence on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Two groups engaged in stone-pelting and shots were also fired. Following it, the authorities called for a controversial demolition drive in the area so much so that the Supreme Court had to intervene.

Here are 10 important developments from the eventful day:

BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC)scheduled an "encroachment removal action program," through which illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area would be removed on Wednesday and Thursday. NDMC had also asked for 400 personnel of Delhi Police to handle law and order during the drive. Shortly after bulldozers started razing shops and other structures in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, Supreme Court ordered a status-quo against the demolition drive while hearing the petition by senior advocate Dushyant Dave. However, the drive continued despite the order and NDMC Mayor claimed that the Corporation hadn't received the order and that they will continue to demolish until receiving it. CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, the first political leader to reach the spot, blocked the rolling bulldozers and waved the SC's order papers in the face of 'anti-encroachers'. After four long hours, Karat was able to stop the demolition. Speaking afterwards to ETV Bharat, she said, "It is a citizen's right to get a chance to give clarification or receive a prior notice even if there has been an encroachment. This is clearly a BJP-driven action." AIMIM Chief Asauddin Owaisi, who visited the area in the evening, called the action "unconstitutional" and said he had come to offer moral support to victims of the families. He also asked why Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had not visited the area. Reacting to the demolition drive, AAP MLA Atishi said that razing the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP headquarters using bulldozers will free the country from communal violence and riots forever. TMC has decided to send an all-women fact-finding committee to the violence-hit area on Thursday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the central government over the use of bulldozers and said: "This is demolition of India’s constitutional values. This is state-sponsored targeting of the poor and minorities. BJP must bulldoze the hatred in their hearts instead." BJP MP from North-West Delhi Hans Raj Hans said, "We spoke to Muslims, Hindus, and Sikhs as well, who all said that they welcomed the procession. They said they celebrate Eid and Diwali together. But it is these outsiders who carry out the incidents in several states." Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani welcomed the immediate intervention of the Supreme Court in the demolition drive and hoped that "verdict will be in our favour."

