Tamil Nadu: The state of Tamil Nadu has told the Supreme Court that Kerala is showing an "obstructionist attitude" and not letting it complete the measures that had to be taken for maintenance and repair of the Mullaperiyar dam as per the top court's judgment.

The state's response has come in a matter regarding the dispute between the state of Kerala and Tamil Nadu regarding the Mullaperiyar dam issue. The state of Kerala wants it to be demolished considering it's an old dam and not safer. While Tamil Nadu claims that safety is not a concern as it was examined by the Empowered Committee.

Tests and studies were carried out by CWC Delhi, CSMRS, New Delhi and CWPRS, Pune, etc, and the dam was found to be safe in all respects like hydrologically, structurally, and seismically. A total of 40 tests were conducted.

In the report filed, Tamil Nadu has said that the Supervisory Committee has been regularly inspecting the dam and has recorded that the condition is satisfactory for the dam. However, a fresh review of the safety is due, which should not be conducted before carrying out the strengthening measures that are ordered by SC.

"It is respectfully submitted that the state of Tamil Nadu in spite of repeated efforts for carrying out the remaining strengthening works as directed by this Hon'ble court, and by the supervisory committee have been successfully thwarted by the state of Kerala. The supervisory committee has also failed to install compliance of its directions in spite of recording in various minutes of the meetings of the committee. For a meaningful fresh review on the safety of the dam, it has first to ensure that all the measures and directions contained in the judgment and the decision of the supervisory committee are to be implemented in a time-bound manner," read the report.

Tamil Nadu has sought directions to the state of Kerala to provide necessary assistance in a time-bound manner so that strengthening and maintenance work can be carried out and decisions of the Supervisory Committee are also implemented in letter and spirit.

Further, it has prayed for directions to the CWC/Supervisory Committee or by its instrumentalities to carry out a review on the safety of the dam only after completing the balance strengthening works.

