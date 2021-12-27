Thiruvananthapuram: Tipplers in Kerala broke the liquor sales record this year again during Christmas celebrations by consuming liquor worth

Rs 65 crore. The sale figures this year on the eve of Christmas are put at Rs 10 crore, more than last year's, according to authorities.

The state-run Kerala State Beverages (Manufacturing & Marketing) Corporation Limited (BEVCO) outlets alone sold Rs 65 crore worth liquor on December 24 and a BEVCO outlet in Powerhouse, Thiruvananthapuram, was the one with the largest sales, which sold Rs 73.54 lakh worth liquor.

An outlet in Chalakkudi in Thrissur district came second with Rs 70.72 lakh sales and another outlet in Iringalakuda secured third place with Rs 63.60 lakh sales.

Last year on December 24, BEVCO outlets had sold Rs 55 crore worth of liquor. The BEVCO authorities are hoping to break last year's record during the New Year celebrations this year.