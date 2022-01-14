Ernakulam: Kumabalangi, a small lakeside panchayat in Ernakulam, which became famous through the Fahad Fazil movie 'Kumbalangi Nights' is India's first sanitary napkin free panchayat.

The project, 'Avalkkayi' (For her), implemented with the help of the Indian Oil Corporation, has now completed the distribution of menstrual cups to all menstruating women in the panchayat, wiping out the use of sanitary napkins completely. Under this project, more than 5000 menstrual cups have been distributed and the project envisages providing menstrual cups for all women above the age of 18.

An awareness campaign was also held in the panchayat to make women aware of the benefits of using menstrual cups over sanitary napkins. It is cheaper and is more environment-friendly. Disposal of used sanitary napkins is a perennial environmental issue across Kerala. In a function held at Kumbalangi, State Governor Arif Muhammed Khan proclaimed Kumbalangi as a sanitary napkin-free village.