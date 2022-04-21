Ernakulam: Anjan Satheesh has a difficulty in speaking, in hearing and is partially blind besides having cerebral palsy. But the 31-year-old man from Kerala's Ernakulam has not let his disabilities come in way of his passion to make caricatures as he could draw caricatures in a minute with absolute mastery.

Anjan is now a star performer at the Cooperative Expo at Ernakulam, where he draws caricatures of people with effortless ease. The fair is being held by the Cooperative Department of the State government, for supporting artists. Anjan has also won a national award in 2015 under the Creative Adult Persons with Disabilities category.

The young artist had also made a caricature of then-President Pranab Mukherji when he went to collect the award from him and had won praises from the President himself. Actually, Anjan shot to fame when he met APJ Abdul Kalam in 2005. Kalam had come to inaugurate a building in the special school where Anjan was studying.

He drew a caricature of Abdul Kalam in minutes and that had moved Kalam greatly. A caricature of Kalam drawn by Anjan is now placed at the APJ Abdul Kalam museum in Ramanathapuram. Kalam had also mentioned Anjan in his autobiography. Anjan's family, who realized Anjan's aptitude in drawing, have fully supported him.