Devanahalli (Bengaluru): A woman was arrested for allegedly creating a false bomb scare and assaulting an official of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who is responsible for security and passenger screening at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The police identified the accused as Manasi Satheebainu, a resident of Kozhikode in Kerala.

The woman threatened to detonate a bomb at the airport after arguing with the security staff over the delay in boarding the flight. On February 3, a woman from Kerala arrived at the airport to board a flight to Kolkata. The woman was supposed to take IndiGo flight number 6E445 to Kolkata. While sitting at boarding gate No.06, she initially argued with the airport security staff that the flight was getting delayed. Then she threatened that she will plant a bomb in the airport and blow it up if she failed to reach Kolkata as soon as possible.

Judicial custody for 11 days: After threatening the staff, she went on screaming at passengers that she planted a bomb at the place. Therefore, the security personnel arrested the woman and handed her over to the police. Later, the police took the woman into custody and registered a case, and produced her in court. The JMFC court in Devanahalli remanded the woman in judicial custody for 11 days i.e; till February 17.

In the recent past, airline passengers are hogging the limelight for the wrong reasons. When the incident of a drunk man travelling on an Air India flight business class urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger was still afresh in the memory of people. Yet again a fresh incident at the Bengaluru international airport was reported, but this time a woman passenger created a ruckus.