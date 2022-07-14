Malappuram(Kerala): The forest officials chased a wild boar using crackers and rescued seven piglets. Earlier, the officials spotted the wild boar delivering the piglets on a private property on the side of the public road at Pallikunnu, Poroor in Malappuram.

Also read: Wild boar attacks five people in Uttar Pradesh

The Forest officials had to chase away the mother boar as usually a boar with newborn babies can be very aggressive, and can attack people. The forest officials collected the piglets from private property and later released them in the wild. Forest officials have also cautioned the public about a possible wild boar attack as the mother would come back in search of the piglets and can be very aggressive.