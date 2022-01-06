Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will soon keep a digital record of all the livestock in the state. For the first time in the country, the government will launch a radio frequency identification project, spending Rs 7.8 crores for digitising the livestock.

The first-of-its-kind project, titled 'E - Samruthi', would help in have an entire record of the livestock in the state besides the project would identify the farmer and his livestock through geolocation mapping.

The pilot project will be launched in Pathanamthitta district, under the Re-build Kerala programme. As many as 75,000 cows in Pathanamthitta will get the Radio Frequency ID under the project would be implemented with the help of State Digital University.

Once the project is implemented, the details of each animal and its owner would be available in one click of the mouse. This will help the Animal Husbandry department to understand the disease history, pedigree, and other details about the animal. The department would be able to provide detailed help to the farmers to breed a more disease-resistant next generation through intervention.

Trading the animals after proper evaluation of their breed,quality, and other health parameters would help in better business. Once the electronic veterinary medical record becomes a reality, it would help in better management of bovine diseases and also in understanding the risk of diseases and prevention.

Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinju Rani said, "As per the 20th livestock Sensex, Kerala has 14 lakh cattle and 15 lakh goats. 94 per cent of cattle are mixed breeds."

7 Benefits of the Radio Frequency Identification project

1. The project helps the farmers to individually identify and nurture each animal

2. Geolocation mapping for identifying farmers

3. Animal traceability to identify each animal

4. Animal Health Record comprising a complete database of farmers and livestock

5. Avoid usage of plastic tags on animals, that cause allergies and other diseases to animals

6. Prevention and management of bovine diseases

7. Lifetime ID number for one animal helps in rearing, trading and also prevent fraudulent practices in loan repayment