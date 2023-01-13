Kozhikode: The Pantheerankavu police on Thursday took three youths into custody following a complaint of gang rape from a 22-year-old woman. They have also launched a hunt for one more youth who has also been named as one of the accused. All three arrested have been identified as natives of Chevayur. The case dates back to over a year ago when one of the accused and the victim first came into contact with each other.

According to the complaint filed by the victim with the Pantheerankavu police, a youth befriended her on social media and after a few days of online chatting, invited her to a posh flat to meet. He then gave her a juice laced with sedatives and raped her along with his three friends. The incident happened a year ago, the woman said, but she mustered the courage to come forward and report the incident now as she was scared of the consequences.

Also read: Failed throuple gone wrong: Man murders wife, leaves sister-in-law critical

After registering an FIR against the four accused, the police launched an investigation and arrested three youths on Thursday night based on the details provided by the victim. Police said that they will start further investigation into the case after the medical examination of the woman followed by an official recording of her detailed statement. They said they will also inspect the phone records of the victim and the accused to corroborate the allegations of the woman, police said.

Pantheerankavu police have already filed an FIR in this case and are waiting for the reports to go ahead with the further probe.