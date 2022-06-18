Alappuzha(Kerala): A 37-year-old Nooranad police station Sub-Inspector VR Arun Kumar in Alappuzha, Kerala won the accolades of his seniors as he bravely defended an attack of a criminal with a machete on Saturday.

Arun Kumar saw one wanted criminal carrying a machete on his scooter and followed him. The 48-year-old criminal was identified as Ellumvilayil Sugathan. In the video, as soon as the criminal locates the police car arriving, he brings out his machete and attacks SI Kumar. In the clash, both of them fell to the ground and SI suffered a wound from the sharp object.

However, he did not let go of the criminal and finally overpowered him and snatched his machete. The SI along with the police team arrested the accused and Kumar was later taken to the hospital for treatment. The CCTV of this attack is now being shared by the Kerala police on their Facebook page.