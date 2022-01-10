Idukki (Kerala): An activist of the Students Federation of India (SFI) was stabbed to death at the Idukki Engineering College following a clash with Kerala Students Union (KSU) clash on Monday around 1 pm, police said.

Dheeraj, a native of Kannur and a final-year engineering student, was stabbed, allegedly by opposite gang members outside the campus after they clashed over a dispute in college union elections.

The Police said that college election work was going on in the college for the last few days thus there were minor issues between both student organizations. Dheeraj was shifted to the medical college but could not be saved.

Two more students have suffered serious injuries and are admitted to Idukki Medical College Hospital and the condition of one is said to be critical, said the police.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post, "Murder of Dheeraj Rajendran, a student of Govt Engineering College, Idukki & an SFI activist, is extremely sad & condemnable. Attempts to create riots in colleges will not be allowed. Police have been directed to bring Dheeraj's killers before the law."

SFI students have alleged that some of Youth Congress party members were the ones who stabbed Dheeraj. The students clashed in front of the District Panchayat Office. The students have told the police that the accused was a native of Maniyaran Kudi in Idukki.

Cheruthoni police have registered a case and further investigations are on. The tension prevails in the area following the clash and police forces have been deployed to avoid further clashes.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students and local Left leaders, including MLAs, have gathered at the Idukki Medical college where the body of the student activist has been kept.

Also Read: Woman injured in acid attack in TN, police register case