Malappuram (Kerala): In a one-of-its-kind protest in Kerala, the Principal of a school himself made it to the highway to block an overspeeding bus, warning it of the school located ahead on the highway. He further asked the bus to schedule a halt at the school for the students who might need to board it to reach their homes.

Sainudheen Sakeer, the principal of the PTMHH school located here in the North Kerala district, blocked an inter-district bus running between Kozhikode and Palakkad on Thursday morning. Acting on several complaints of overspeeding received by the parents of students studying in his school, Sakeer had in the past tried to stop this bus named 'Rajaprabha' but failed.

He successfully managed to stop it this time and asked the driver to stop overspeeding and be considerate about the safety of the students. He further requested the driver to make a halt at the school so that students who come from far away may use the facility. The video of the incident is making rounds on social media, with several netizens appreciating the efforts of the principal.