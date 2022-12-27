Kochi (Kerala): The sales of alcohol in Kerala rose by five percent compared to last year's sales during the Christmas season, as informed by a source in Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (BEVCO). The sales between December 22 and December 25 generated a total amount of around Rs 250 crore.

The sales from the BEVCO outlets across the state of Kerala reached the 90 crore mark this year during the Christmas season. Though the receipts of all the sales are not in yet, the mark has already exceeded the last year's sale mark. With the receipts still under process, the mark is likely to go up further.

The source also added that the number is likely to go up by December 31 with New Year's eve less than a week away. The State government slashed sales tax on wine from 112 percent to 86 percent, the source added.

The Christian community in Kerala on Sunday celebrated Christmas with traditional fervor, pomp, and enthusiasm with some senior bishops and priests highlighting issues like the plight of fisherfolk at Vizhinjam, the buffer zone, and sectarian activities in the state, in their midnight mass.

The festive spirit started with midnight mass held in churches across the state, where bishops and priests delivered the Christmas message to their respective congregations. While Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis led the midnight mass at the St Mary's Cathedral of Syro Malankara Catholic Church in the state capital, Cardinal Mar George Alanchery of Syro Malabar Catholic Church conducted the service in Kochi.

Meanwhile, Archbishop of the Latin Catholic Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram, Thomas J Netto, also referred to the plight of the fisherfolk who had protested at Vizhinjam against the under-construction sea port in his Christmas message.