Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government to give a bonus for the government contractors who completed the work awarded by the Public Works Department (PWD) within the stipulated time along with maintaining quality standards.

Kerala's Public Works Department and Tourism Minister Muhammed Riyas said an order will be issued soon. He said it would boost the morale of the contractors to speed up the work and to complete them on the stipulated time and quality.

Earlier, in Kerala, the minister had found out that the work awarded by the state PWD were not completed on the time, resulting in cost escalation and other difficulties while compromises in the stipulated quality were also found in some cases.

Minister said the Kerala Highway Research Institute would provide special training for contractors to make them understand the new technologies in construction.

