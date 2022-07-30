Kozhikode: Kerala police have started training police officials to understand sign language. Kozhikode city police have kick-started this programme with technical help from Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development (CRC), Chevayur in a first of its kind of attempt towards making police stations differently-abled friendly.

More than 100 policemen underwent training in sign language for the last two days and in addition, they will attend a 14-days certificate course. In the first phase, four police personnel from every police station under the city police limit were trained so that they can also record the statements of people who cannot speak when they approach the police.

Also read: Sign language experts to be part of teams probing rape cases in West Bengal

Special Branch Assistant Commissioner, A Umesh said that the idea is to extend this programme to all police stations in the state and to make all police stations differently abled-friendly.