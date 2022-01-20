Thiruvananthapuram: Kudumbasree, the popular women's self help group in Kerala, would soon become an integral part of the Kerala Police. Named, 'Woman Action Force', the project has been initiated by DGP Anil Kanth to improve women safety in the state.

Through this initiative, the Kerala Police also aim to make police stations more women-friendly, besides ensuring women's safety. The Kerala Police would provide training and uniform to the Kudumbasree members selected for the project.

The members of the Woman Action Force would be deployed at the police stations for three days a week. The Home Secretary has asked the DGP to prepare a detailed project report for the implementation of the same.

Also Read: Kerala Police launches 'Operation Kaaval' to curb crimes, identify culprits