Kannur (Kerala): Police arrested three persons in Thalassery double murder case. The arrested persons have been identified as Jackson, Farhan and Naveen, all are natives of Thalassery. Whereas police have been searching for another accused Babu. On Wednesday, two persons hailing from Thalassery in the Kannur district of Kerala were killed during an attack that was carried out by the drug mafia, police said.

Two persons were killed in the attack and the third person, who was the deceased kin, was badly injured. Khalid (56), a fisherman, and his 45-year-old brother-in-law Shameer were killed while Shameer's cousin Shanid (38), who was injured during the attack, has been undergoing treatment at the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital, police said.

A day before carrying out the attack, the members of the gang thrashed a person, stated to be the son of one of the victims. He was objecting to the sale of banned substances by the drug peddlers' gang. Shameer's son Shabeel was allegedly beaten up by the same gang, which was involved in carrying out the attack on the next day, police said. The assailants have gone in hiding, police said. On Wednesday, Khalid, Shameer and Shanid were at the hospital, the gang members allegedly called them to come outside to settle the matter amicably, it said.

As they came out of the hospital, the trio were allegedly attacked by the gang, who arrived in an autorickshaw, in the nearby parking area, police said. All three were admitted at the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital by local residents, but Khalid succumbed to his injuries there and Shameer, who was shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode, died in the evening, police said. It also said that a dispute over the sale of autorickshaws was probably another reason for the violence by the gang led by an auto driver.