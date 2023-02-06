Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala police arrested 2,057 anti-social elements from various districts under 'Operation Aag' under the supervision of Range IGs and District Police Chiefs of the state. A total of 1,673 cases were registered across Kerala. Those arrested included goons, gang members and fugitives. 'Operation Aag' has been taken up as an initiative of the Kerala police to nab the anti-social elements.

This is for the first time that such an initiative has been taken up by the police. Under this operation, raids were conducted from 7 pm on Saturday to Sunday evening. Apart from the gangsters, those extending financial and non-financial help to goons would also be brought under surveillance and if they are proven guilty then action will be taken against them.

Thiruvananthapuram has the highest number of gangsters. District Police Commissioner Nagaraju said 270 persons have been arrested from there. The police said that 'Operation Aag' will continue in coordination with all enforcement departments. The details of those arrested will be updated accordingly. Nagaraju said that those involved in minor crimes will be allowed to transform themselves. Among them arrested include notorious gangster Anoop Antony and inter-state thief Jaffer. People, who provide financial and other support to gangsters, will also be arrested, he said.

In connection with the incident of an attack on a woman in the museum, the Commissioner said that steps will be taken to prevent such incidents. Nagaraju also asked all women to download the women's safety mobile app 'Nirbhaya'. To prevent violence against women, the patrolling hours of Pink Police will be extended.