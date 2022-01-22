Kottayam: The prosecution has decided to appeal against the lower court order that acquitted Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the sensational nun rape case. Jithesh Babu, the prosecutor in the case, submitted legal advice in this regard to Kottayam district SP, D Shilpa on Saturday.

The legal advice is that there is enough material to approach High Court with an appeal against the lower court order.

The lower court order had not taken into account the statements given by the rape survivor and also discounted the prosecution witness statements. The prosecution can appeal against the judgment within 60 days.

READ: Kerala Nun Rape: 287-page verdict exposes 'loopholes' for bishop's acquittal

After the bishop was acquitted, the nuns who had come out against Franco Mulakkal in support of the victim said that "they do believe in the investigation team and expressed their shock over the verdict. They said they will continue their fight for justice." Lucy Kalappura, the complainant in the case said she will continue to fight the case and said she still has belief in the Courts. She said, "It took 28 years for justice in the Abhaya case and the courts will find Franco guilty of the offence in the coming days."

ALSO READ: Kerala Nun Rape Case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted