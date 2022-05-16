Kasaragod: The National Highway expansion work being carried out by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCC), was halted for 54 days to save a clutch of python eggs. All the 24 python eggs hatched after 54 days of daily monitoring and care, while the expansion work was given a green flag thereafter.

The ULCC workers at work spotted the python and its eggs in an earthen hole while working on the highway expansion in the area. The forest officials in the area were informed about the hurdle, after which they arrived at the spot and examined the situation. It was found that the snake was hatching eggs, and if removed from the spot at that point, the eggs could suffer damage. The authorities therefore decided to stop the ongoing work in the area for a few days.

Kasaragod DFO Danesh Kumar also intimated the company about the legal issues that might have to face if the eggs were damaged. Pythons are included in Schedule 1 of the wildlife protection Act and any threat to their lives would attract legal prosecution.

Adukkathbayal Ameen, a forest department certified rescuer, started monitoring the well-being of the eggs daily along with a few other qualified forest officials. When they saw cracks on the eggs, as a sign of hatching, the team relocated all the eggs to Ameen's house. The eggs were kept in a cardboard box to maintain the optimum conditions for their well-being.

After 54 days of intense care, all the 24 eggs hatched. All the hatchlings were then collected by the forest department and released into the wild, while the halted work was resumed thereafter.

