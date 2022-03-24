New Delhi: A scuffle broke out between police forces and Kerala's UDF MPs while they were protesting at Vijay Chowk against Kerala's K-Silver line project. The Congress MPs from Kerala said that on Thursday morning they undertook a protest march from Vijay Chowk to Parliament. But the personnel from Delhi Police not only tried to stop the march but also misbehaved with them, the Congress MPs alleged.

Reacting to the allegations made by the Congress MPs, the Delhi Police said, "No manhandling took place. The staff at the barricades only tried to stop as they (Kerala UDF MPs) were shouting and moving towards Parliament without revealing their identities."

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nawla refuted the allegations levelled by the Kerala Congress MPs, stating that the Members of Parliament had gathered near the Fountain Square of the Parliament building and were shouting slogans in Malayalam. It was then that the police personnel deputed there tried to stop them, to which they (MPs) told police that they were Parliamentarians.

When the personnel asked the MPs for their ID cards, they refused to show them to the cops. Later, the security men deployed at Gate-1 of the Parliament building informed the Delhi Police personnel that the protesters are parliamentarians, following which they were allowed to proceed.