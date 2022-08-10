Malappuram: A mother-son duo in Kerala's Malappuram has created history by getting into the rank list of the Kerala Public Service Examination at the same time. Malappuram native, Bindu (42) and her son, Vivek (24) achieved this unique feat after Bindu secured the 92nd rank in the Lower Grade Servant list and Vivek secured 38th rank in the Lower Division Clerk rank list.

Both have been attending PSC coaching at a center in Areacode in Malappuram. Bindu has written PSC examinations on seven occasions in the last seven years. However, she managed to get into the rank list on her last attempt. Bindu said that her dream of getting a government job motivated her to hard work and achieve her goal.

Bindu has also written the ICDC Superintendent examination in which she is expecting a better ranking. Bindu has been working as an Anganwadi teacher in Areacode for the last 11 years. She had also secured the state award for best Anganwadi Teacher for the years 2019-20. Like his mother, Vivek also dreamt about getting a government job and has been working hard for the last two and a half years.

Vivek is happy that he got into the rank list in his first attempt itself. Bindu's husband Chandran is an employee of Kerala Road Transport Corporation at Edappal depot. The couple has one more daughter.

