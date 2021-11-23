Thiruvananthapuram: The long struggle of a mother in Kerala to get back her child born out of wedlock has finally borne fruit as the DNA sample test results confirmed her as the baby's mother.

The test conducted at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, matching the DNA samples of the child with that of mother Anupama and her husband Ajith, according to reports on Tuesday.

The centre authorities have handed over the test result to the Child Welfare Committee. Anupama said words could not express the happiness that she is feeling after getting the test results. "I am speechless. I have not given any official confirmation regarding the DNA test result. Hope that I would get my child very soon. Hope they do not delay it further," Anupama said.

The child was given on adoption to an Andhra couple about a year ago. Anupama's protest hit the headlines when she accused her parents of taking away her lovechild without taking her consent. She also accused the government machinery and CPI-M party of colluding with her father to give away the child on adoption, violating all existing rules and procedures.

Anupama is continuing her protest and said she will not stop until all the officials who wrongly helped her parents to snatch her child away from her are punished for their wrongdoings. Anupama S. Chandran who has been in a fight against the Kerala government and the supporting bodies to retrieve her child has charged that the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare has turned into a body for child trafficking.

She charged that the general secretary of the organisation, Shiju Khan, who is a DYFI and CPI-M leader, has to be expelled and booked with criminal charges for handing over her child "without proper legal procedures".

Anupama's father Jayachandran and mother Smitha were totally against her relationship with Ajith, who was earlier married and several years older than her. Anupama and Ajith were also from different castes.

Anupama became pregnant before the marriage and gave birth to a baby boy and she had complained that the child was removed by her parents and handed over to the Child Welfare, which in turn gave the child to an Andhra couple. The infant, who is mired in a recent adoption controversy in Kerala, was brought back to the state from Andhra Pradesh by a team of officials from the Child Welfare itself.

The Child Welfare Committee had on November 18 issued an order for a DNA test to be carried out to identify his biological parents.