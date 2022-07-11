Thrissur (Kerala): In an unexpected and heartening move, Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu has donated one of her gold bangles for the treatment of a kidney patient who has no other option other than undergoing transplantation. The minister, who was attending a meeting in the Irinjalakuda area of the Thrissur district of a medical aid committee for kidney transplantation, was moved by the plight of 27-year-old Vivek Prabhakar who needs to undergo a kidney transplant.

She immediately removed a gold bangle from her wrist and gave it as the first donation towards his treatment cost and set an example for others to emulate. The minister was invited to the committee meeting as a representative of Irinjalakuda. (PTI)