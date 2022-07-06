Thiruvananthapuram: Saji Cheriyan, Kerala Fisheries and Culture Minister, who had come under fire for his derogatory remarks against the Indian Constitution has resigned from his post on Wednesday. The minister while speaking at a recent political programme at Mallappally in Alappuzha district had said that the Indian Constitution "allowed looting of people" and was "written as directed by the British".

His speech soon became a controversy, with the opposition demanding his resignation. CPM state secretariat had convened an emergency meeting in the morning and had decided not to seek his resignation but to wait for a court verdict. However, in a surprise move, the Minister called for a press conference in the evening and announced that he is resigning. He said his resignation has been sent to the Chief Minister.

He came under strong criticism in the morning CPM state secretariat, as many accused him of giving opposition a reason to speak against the ruling front. Earlier during his controversial speech, Cheriyan said that values like "secularism" and "democracy", the "kuntham and kodachakram" (spear and wheel) were just inscribed on its (Constitution) sides.

"Ours is a country which does not accept workers' protests," he said adding, "Indian Constitution is one which condones the (labour) exploitation the most," and claimed this was the reason certain "millionaires" in the corporate sector have grown in the country. Cheriyan's remarks did not go down well with the Opposition Congress and the BJP. Strongly criticising his remarks, KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan urged chief minister Vijayan to remove Cheriyan from the cabinet or face stringent legal action.