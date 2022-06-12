Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): A man who was severely thrashed by a mob under suspicion of theft in the Chirayinkeezhu area of Thiruvananthapuram on May 28, died at a hospital on Saturday due to internal injuries.

According to police, the deceased identified as Chandran (50), a native of Vengode, was tied up and thrashed by locals alleging that he stole utensils from houses in the locality. They further revealed that upon being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and took him into custody. Police said that later Chandran was released on bail after the complainants withdrew the case.

However, he was admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital after suffering from body aches and vomiting. Police said that subsequent tests revealed that he was suffering from intestinal damage and infection. They further revealed that even though he was shifted to the ICU from emergency surgery, Chandran died on Saturday.

According to police, doctors attending to Chandran have said that preliminary examination has revealed that the internal injuries were caused by the thrashing he suffered earlier. Police said that the exact cause of his death will be revealed after his post-mortem.