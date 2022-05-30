Malappuram: A youth here on Monday was shot dead during a pig hunt. The deceased has been identified as Irshad (27), a native of Chattipparambu, Malappuram District. Irshad reportedly went pig hunting on Monday with two of his companions and got accidentally killed while hunting. His other two companions have been identified as Saneesh and Akbar Ali, and have currently been taken into police custody after the death was reported.

According to the preliminary reports, the death occurred at around 3 pm on Sunday. The trio had gone hunting in the wooded area of ​​a person near Chengottur Road in Chattiparambu. It is learnt that Irshad was accidentally shot in the abdomen while shooting a pig. Saneesh and Akbar Ali rushed Irshad to a private hospital after he was shot. The police also reported that the gun used for hunting was not licensed.