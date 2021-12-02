Kozhikode: When people are spending several lakhs of rupees to construct compound walls using bricks or laterite, EC Moidheen Koya, a painting worker from Elathur, Kozhikode has built a 'green compound wall' using creepers, herbs and other plants. This green compound wall is now 30-years-old. It is six-feet tall and circles his house.

Koya started building his green compound wall by planting just four Devil's Ivy plants around his house. When the creeper started growing, he planted herbs and other shrub plants to keep the creeper in place.

These plants are now grown to a wall around his house, keeping his entire property cool. Moidheen Koya says this greenery is the secret behind the good health of the family members as there is no dearth of fresh air.

He says the greenery provides great mental relief and happiness. He never uses scissors or knives to prune the wall and takes care of it only using his hands and by providing it with only natural fertilizers.

Moidheen Koya's green wall has now become a big hit and a lot of people are now visiting his house to see the wall. Koya has also kept a visitor's registry for the people to note down their suggestions and opinions.