Kozhikode (Kerala): A man, hailing from Wayanad district, claimed that an e-commerce giant has delivered him a valid passport instead of a passport cover he had placed an order a few days ago.

Midhun Babu, from Kaniyambetta in Wayanad, said he had placed the order with Amazon for the passport cover on October 30. When he received the delivery on November 1 he was surprised to find a passport along with the passport cover. The passport belonged to a teenage boy from Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district.

Babu said he reported the incident with Amazon customer care but failed to get a clear response. "I spent about 40 minutes speaking with three executives of customer care. But none of them told me what to do with an important document like a passport. Later, I approached the police and surrendered the passport as per a friend's advice," he told PTI on Friday.

There was no immediate response from Amazon. However, the real incident came to light after the news went viral in the social media.

In mid-October the boy's father ordered a passport cover with Amazon. However, they returned the pouch after it was found not fit for their use. While returning, they forgot to remove the passport they had put inside the pouch. However, it seems Amazon has company reissued the same pouch to Babu.

"It was a mistake on our part that we forgot to pull out the passport while returning the pouch," Asmabi, mother of the 17-year old boy, told PTI.

Meanwhile, Babu said he handed over the passport to Meenangadi police station and informed the family of the passport holder.

Now the boy will have to approach the police station along with his guardian, to claim his passport back after providing valid proof.

Police have not reacted to the incident.

PTI