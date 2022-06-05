Palakkad (Kerala): A woman has beaten her husband to death in the Palakkad district of Kerala on Sunday. Police said that the incident took place in the Kalladikode area of the district. They also said that the deceased, identified as Chandran, a native of Kalladikode, Karimba, was thrashed by his wife Shantha (50) with a wooden log during a fight on Sunday at around 11.30 am. Shantha was arrested following the incident.

According to police sources, a preliminary investigation has revealed that a family dispute led to the murder adding that there were frequent fights between Chandran, an alcoholic, and Shantha. Today, Chandran started beating up Shantha. She told police during interrogation that she hit her husband in self-defense. She was produced before a court that remanded her to judicial custody.