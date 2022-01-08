Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Shafi Vikraman, a resident of Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, claimed that he obtained over 145 certificates from various universities in 16 countries virtually during the COVID-induced lockdown.

Speaking to ANI, Vikraman said that he started this during the lockdown and spent more than twenty hours daily to achieve these courses.

"Lockdown was a situation where people were not able to move out, I utilized that time at maxim level," he said.

Sharing his experience, Vikraman said some of the courses he found was very tough in the initial stage but after completing one after another, he realized that there is a chance for him to go further.

"To complete these courses, either you have to be academically brilliant or to be smart enough, everyone cannot do this," he explained.

"People have to pay for these courses as well, but I was lucky, that I did not pay any cost," Vikraman said.

If it would have not been free of cost, it was sure that I would have not completed these courses because we can't afford that many fees," he added.

ANI