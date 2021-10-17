Kottayam: A driver of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was suspended for driving a bus through a flooded road in Kottayam’s Poonjar amid the heavy rains. Announcing the suspension of S Jayadeep of Erattupetta depot on Facebook, Transport Minister Antony Raju said he put the lives of passengers at risk by driving through the flooded road.

“KSRTC Managing Director has been directed to suspend the driver who drove the bus through a heavily inundated road in front of the St Mary’s Church in Poonjar, putting the lives of people at risk,” the Minister said in a Facebook post.

The visuals of the incident wherein a half-drowned KSRTC bus bound to Erattupeta navigating through a flooded road and passengers being rescued through the windows of the vehicle had gone viral on social media drawing severe criticism from netizens. The high ranges of central and south Kerala have been battered by heavy rains from Friday onwards.

Reacting to his suspension in a Facebook post, Jayadeep slammed the authorities and said he was only trying to save the lives of passengers by driving the bus to the premises of St Mary's church in Poonjar. “I could have saved myself as I can swim. But I decided to drive the bus to the church to save everyone," he said. Jayadeep also said he was happy with the suspension since his request for leave was turned down by KSRTC. He also posted a video of him playing tabla 'to celebrate his suspension.'