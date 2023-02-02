Lucknow: Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walked out of jail on Thursday, a day after the sureties required for his bail was submitted in court. Kappan has been released from jail, confirmed a senior official. Kappan and three others were arrested in October 2020 while on their way to Hathras where a Dalit woman died allegedly after being raped.

Kappan, a resident of Malappuram in Kerala, was lodged in the state capital's jail for about 27 months. Jail Superintendent of District Jail, Lucknow, Ashish Tiwari, said, "The order for the release of Siddique Kappan has been received. He will be released on Thursday morning after completing the legal formalities."

The sureties required for the release of Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan on bail were submitted in a court here on Wednesday. When asked whether formalities related to Kappan's submission of sureties have been done in the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, his lawyer Mohamed Dhanish K S told, "Court part is complete now. Release order sent to jail."

The lawyer said the judge was present in the court on Wednesday and he approved the sureties. The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here had to verify the two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each he was asked to provide before he is released on bail. Kappan and the other three were accused of trying to instigate violence over the death of the Hathras woman, which had triggered outrage.

Police had alleged that Kappan had links with the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), and charged him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code. In September last, the Supreme Court granted him bail in connection with that case. But, he continued to be in jail because of the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.