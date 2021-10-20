Kochi (Kerala): High alert has been sounded in the areas which fall on the banks of Periyar by the Ernakulam district administration as the water released from the Idukki dam has reached flood-prone areas of Aluva in Kochi on Wednesday morning.

It may be recalled that three shutters of the Idukki dam were opened at 11 am on Tuesday as a precautionary measure in view of the torrential rains in Kerala. Around one lakh litres of water per second from the Idukki dam are being released.

Meanwhile, Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty on Tuesday informed that the water level of the Periyar river is below the danger level at present. Allaying fears, he said, "Since the Idukki and Idamalayar dams were opened, I came here to see the present condition of the Periyar river." According to official estimates, 27 persons lost their lives in heavy rains in Kerala till date. Of these, 14 deaths were reported in the Kottayam district, 10 in the Idukki district and one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and other districts in rain-battered Kerala. Other districts, which have been issued with an orange alert include Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts. A yellow alert was sounded in Kasargod, Alapuzha and Kollam district for Wednesday.