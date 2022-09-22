Thiruvananthapuram: Officials of the Chennai Narcotics Control Unit on Wednesday night seized heroin worth Rs 150 crore in Thiruvananthapuram. Official sources said that two persons were arrested in relation to the case during a search conducted by the officers of the Chennai Narcotics Control Unit at a private lodge near Aralummood in Neyyattinkara.

" In total 22 kg heroin which has a market value of Rs 150 crore was seized from them. The two arrested has been identified as Ramesh (33) resident of Tirumala Kairali Nagar, and Santhosh (35), a resident of Srikariyam," official sources said.

They further revealed that the two accused were living in the lodge on rent since the last two months adding that they had been taken to Chennai for further investigation.