Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the controversies over irregularities in the purchase of medicines and medical equipment in the state, more than 500 crucial files from the health department of Kerala have been reported to be missing. The matter came to light when the Director of the health department reported the discrepancy to the police on Friday.

According to the information received, the missing documents contain the on-paper records of medicines purchased by the Medical Services Corporation along with several other important documents.

While the police have already initiated a probe into the matter, the officials suspect someone from inside the health department to be the culprit since the files could not be removed without the knowledge of the employees.

The office of the health department was recently shifted for some infrastructural modification of the office, but the employees have claimed that the files were not lost during that shifting. However, the police alleged that the health department and the employees have not provided accurate information on the missing files.

The officials from the health department are also investigating the matter in their own way, while the police have requested proper coordination from the health department authorities.

The Cantonment police have also written a letter to the director of the health department requesting cooperation.

Also read: Kerala man claims obtaining over 145 certificates from various universities across world