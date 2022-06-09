Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Kerala High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea submitted by Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS in the case registered on a complaint by former Minister KT Jaleel for allegedly spreading false information.

Single Bench of Justice Viju Abraham dismissed the plea after recording the Public Prosecutor's submission that the Sarith was not even implicated in the crime and, therefore, the anticipatory bail plea is not maintainable.

