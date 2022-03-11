Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government is planning to launch an online mobile application to facilitate immigrant laborers into the state. The migrant laborers who come to Kerala in search of work will have to register on the application named 'Adhithi' after which a unique ID number would be issued to them.

Using this number, the government will get all the details of the laborers, including their total number in the state, area of their work, and the timespan of their stay in Kerala which is expected to boost their livelihood.

The migrant laborers can also avail several welfare schemes that the government has introduced for them through this application. The application is also provisioned to help tackle crime and other anti-social elements who escape the legal system by hiding in the state under the pretext of migrant laborers.

It has been learned that Kerala Finance Minister, K N Balagopal has allocated funds for the development of the application in the budget tabled in the assembly on Thursday.

