Thiruvananthapuram : The Kerala government on Wednesday announced rolling back its decision to enhance the retirement age of employees of all state PSUs to 60 years. A decision to this effect was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here, a CMO statement said here.

The move comes following strong protests by the opposition Congress and BJP alleging that the LDF government's decision was "betrayal" of the youth of the state, who are dreaming of a career in the public sector. The government had enhanced the retirement age of employees of most of the state PSUs uniformly to 60, drawing sharp criticism from a left-wing youth organisation.



The order was issued on Saturday based on the recommendations of an expert committee, which conducted a comprehensive study on the formulation of a common framework for pay/ wage structure of PSUs in the state except Kerala State Electricity Board, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and Kerala Water Authority.

The expert panel had recommended that the retirement age of employees of all state PSUs shall be enhanced uniformly to 60 as in the case of central PSUs. PTI