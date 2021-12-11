Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Muhammed Khan today shot a letter to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offering to resign from the responsibilities of the Chancellor, and accused the government of interfering in appointments of Vice-Chancellors in varsities.

Khan expressed his displeasure over the appointment of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor, who was given a second term after suspending the search committee. The governor also criticised the appointment of Vice-Chancellor at the Kaladi Sanskrit University where the search committee became non-existent as a list was not provided to the committee. As a result, the government gave a single name for the appointment of the VC.

In the strong worded letter that Khan wrote to CM Vijayan, he mentioned that the CPI (M)- led government is undermining his authority to take important decisions as a Chancellor, and he would not mind resigning from his position if this did not stop.

This is the first time such an objection has been raised by a Governor over the appointments of VCs in the State and has kicked up a political storm in Kerala.

This is not the first time that the governor has gone for an open war with the state government. He had earlier expressed his disagreements over the state government's stand on CAA-NRC issue.

