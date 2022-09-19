Thiruvananthapuram: In an unprecedented move, amidst the ongoing row between the Kerala Governor and the LDF government, Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday shared with the media video clippings of him being allegedly heckled at a Kannur University event in 2019. Khan, sharing videos of the incident on two widescreens set up at the Raj Bhavan auditorium, said a senior functionary who is now in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) can be seen in the visuals preventing the police from discharging their functions.

"In a state where people are arrested for wearing black shirts, these things happen. The police personnel tried to control the situation and stopped the people from reaching me. "A senior functionary, who is in the Chief Minister's Office, can be seen in the video preventing police from discharging their functions," he said. (PTI)