Gonda: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in a conversation with journalists in Gonda on Monday said that mob lynching was a tragedy. He emphasised that even one incident of mob lynching is "equivalent to tragedy and the second incident is just data". According to him, such incidents question the entire legal system and are a threat to society.

On the Tricolour Yatra, Governor Khan said that his heart was happy to see the tricolour on every house. "I was happy to see the tricolour in the small houses along the road," he said. Khan while praising Uttar Pradesh and Yogi government said that there has been a lot of development in UP in recent days and Yogi Adityanath is "working continuously" here.

On ED and CBI raids, he said the beauty of the country was that "even the Prime Minister has to stand in the dock". At the same time, he also said that questioning such institutions is an effect of democracy and it is the duty of the courts to protect the Constitution. Arif Khan said that questions should also be raised so that these institutions are controlled and the institutions keep reviewing their work.

Talking about the work done in primary schools in Kerala, the governor praised Kerala and said that a lot of work has been done in primary schools and NITI Aayog also considers Kerala to be a leader in this regard. After talking to the journalists, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan left for Lucknow by train.