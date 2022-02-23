Tiruvananthapuram: When the war between Governor Arif Muhammed Khan and Kerala Government goes on with little respite, the government on Wednesday approved Rs. 85 lakhs for buying a new Mercedez Benz car for the governor. The present Benz car used by the Governor has already crossed 1.5 lakh kilometers and that was why the amount has been sanctioned for the new car, sources said.

Raj Bhavan has then booked a new car. The present car used by the Governor was purchased when MOH Farooq was the Kerala Governor. The Public Works Department engineer who had inspected the car once informed that it crossed 1 lakh kilometers and asked the government to change the car.

The efforts for purchasing a new car started when P Sadasivam was the Governor and when Arif Muhammed Khan took over two years ago, who had also submitted a recommendation to the government for a new car.